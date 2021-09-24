STROMSBURG - Donald Gaylord Hudson died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the age of 92, at York General Hearthstone, where he had resided for the last six and a half years.
Private family services will be held Monday. Public graveside services will then be held at 4 p.m. Monday at the Polk Cemetery near Polk with military honors provided by the Polk American Legion Post 160.
Public visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday with the family greeting friends from 3 to 5 p.m. at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be sent to his family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Don of Stromsburg was born March 16, 1929, at Philip, S.D., to Gaylord and Marie (Marrington) Hudson. He grew up on the family ranch north of Midland, S.D. He attended Markwed School in rural Haakin County through eighth grade and graduated from Pierre High School in 1947. Following graduation, he worked on the family ranch until he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps in November 1951. Don was stationed at San Diego, Calif., where he served active duty until November 1953. He continued to serve his country as a Marine reservist until November 1959. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
While stationed at San Diego, Don met the love of his life, Sharon Agsten. They were married at San Diego on June 20, 1953. After completing his active service duty, he and Sharon remained in San Diego for a short time before moving to Polk in 1954 to farm. Don was a longtime farmer and cattleman in the Polk and Stromsburg areas.
Don was a member of the Polk United Methodist Church. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 126 of Stromsburg and in February 2021 he received his 60-year Masons pin.
In his retirement years, Don enjoyed collecting toy tractors and checking up on all the farming activities in the area. He was devoted to his wife, his children, caring for his land, his church, and his community. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his sons, Bruce (Wendy) Hudson of Polk, Monte (Chris) Hudson of Lincoln and Scott (Deb) Hudson of Polk; daughter, Bonnie (Dan) Dunn of Tarkio, Mo.; and eight grandchildren, Cameron (Holly) Hudson of Aurora, Caryn (Troy) Saulsbury of Kearney, Anthony (Kylee) Hudson of Omaha, Christa Hudson of Grand Island, Bradley (Heidi) Hudson of Lincoln, Jace (Kendra) Hudson of Clarks, Heather (Troy) Hughes of Lincoln, and Josh (Ashley) Hudson of Polk. He was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren. Don is also survived by his brother, Dick (Gene) Hudson of Midland; sister, Norma Schenkel of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Lee (Molly) Agsten of San Diego, Calif; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters, Jean Keffeler and Doris Hudson; and brothers-in-law, Marvin Keffeler and Larry Schenkel.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 24, 2021.