Donald A. Plambeck, 94, of Grand Island, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Martin Egging will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Don Plambeck was born June 22, 1927, on the family farm near Ashton to John and Ruth (Rein) Plambeck. He grew up and received his education in Boelus, graduating from Boelus High School in 1945.
Don married Mary Ann Cyboron on April 15, 1950, at Rockville. The couple made their home in Grand Island.
Don began his career as an auto mechanic in Ravenna. After moving to Grand Island, he worked for several garages, including Diers downtown location and Whetstone Motors. On weekends in the spring, Don could be found traveling the countryside sheering sheep with longtime friend, Elmer Larsen. The two of them also sheered sheep in competition at a number of state fairs.
In 1968, Don began working as a machinist for New Holland, retiring in 1989. After his retirement, Don could be found rebuilding transmissions in his garage or tinkering with any small engine that was dropped off by family and friends.
Don's favorite pastime was playing cards with family and friends, especially with his grandkids and great-grandkids. Don's face always would light up the minute he saw his grandkids stopping by for a visit.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Ellie Plambeck and Rick and Penny Plambeck all of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Tom (Nora) Plambeck, Nicolle (Jake) Williams, Jeff Plambeck, Shawn Johnson, Tasha (Brock) Gillaspy; nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Larue Goossen of Henderson; and a sister-in-law, Verna Plambeck of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann in 2005; and brother, Jim Plambeck; sisters, Gene Sorensen and Esther Goossen; brother-in-law, Wesley Sorensen and great-granddaughter, Riley Johnson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 6, 2022.