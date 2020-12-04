LOUP CITY - Donald R. "Don" Sorensen, 93, of Loup City died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Kearney Regional Hospital in Kearney.
To honor Don's wishes, there will be no service or visitation. His body has been donated to the Nebraska Anatomical Board. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for Don's family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Donald Ray Sorensen was born Nov. 24, 1927, at Litchfield to Lauritz "LB" and Effie Mae (Brower) Sorensen. He grew up and attended school in Litchfield and later moved to Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School.
Don served in the Army in 1946 and then in the Navy from 1950 to 1952.
He married Ramona Louise Rabel in 1950 and they lived in Crofton. They had two children: Fred and Annette.
Don worked nearly 30 years at Louis and Clarke Reservoir Dam until retirement. Ramona passed away in 1979.
Don married Margaret (Rademacher) Johnson in 1982, and they moved to Loup City. He lived in that same house until a month ago, when he entered Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Don was a very kind soul and would have done anything for anybody. He loved to share his knowledge, experience and history with anyone willing to listen. He loved riding his motorcycles. Life was more difficult for him when he could no longer ride. We hope he's on the best motorcycle ride ever now. And when it's our turn, he will greet us and take us for a ride. Don could fix anything. He loved to figure things out and was persistent until he did. He enjoyed watching TV, anything car-related and especially "American Pickers."
Please remember him fondly, and in his memory continue to pay his kindness forward by helping someone.
Don is survived by his wife, Margaret of Loup City; son, Fred (Sharon) Sorensen of Las Cruces, N.M.; daughter, Annette (Malik) Kahn of Midlothian, Va.; stepson, Patrick (Mary) Johnson of Loup City; and several nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his brother, Glen, and sisters, Jean and Mildred.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 4, 2020.