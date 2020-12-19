SEWARD - Donald LaVerne Rondorf was born on Aug. 30, 1949, in Thief River Falls, Minn., to LaVerne Laurel and Olive Louise (Jorde) Rondorf and passed away on Dec. 13, 2020, in Seward at the age of 71 years, 3 months and 13 days.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, with Pastor Greg Gabriel officiating. Graveside service and interment will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward.
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Seward County Habitat for Humanity or to the Kiwanis Club of Seward Backpack Program.
Don grew up in Thief River Falls, Minn., where he attended and graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1967. He then attended the University of Minnesota, where he was a member of FarmHouse fraternity, graduating in 1971. Don was united in marriage to Joyce Friday. He was a Vo-Ag teacher in Montevideo, Minn., where he taught for four years. In 1976, Don moved to Grand Island, where he worked for P-A-G Seeds.
On June 26, 1977, Don was united in marriage to Pamela Marie (Ballain) Dale in the church at Stuhr Museum in Grand Island. June 26 became "the family wedding date" as both his parents and his sister, Barb, were married on that date, too.
Don and Pam moved to Belmond, Iowa, where he was a district manager for Paymaster Seeds from 1984 to 1988 and then to Noblesville, Ind., from 1988 to 1992. In 1992, they moved to Seward, where Don was a district manager for Cargill Hybrid Seeds until 1999. He then began working as a financial associate for Thrivent in 2002. Don returned to Cargill in 2005 and worked as a farm marketer in their Grain Division, retiring in 2017 after 33 years with Cargill.
Don was very active and served on the Seward County Planning Commission, Seward County Habitat for Humanity, and Kiwanis Club of Seward. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for 28 years, serving many years on the Church Council. Most every Sunday, he would make freshly ground coffee for fellowship time at church. Don loved helping people, especially those in need. He also enjoyed working in his yard and feeding the birds and squirrels. He had a love for photography and was the unofficial photographer at church. He had a passion for grilling, especially on his new fire pit. Don also enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and with his sons.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Olive Rondorf (Olive passed Dec. 3, 2020); parents-in-law, Clyde and Helen Marie Ballain; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Pam Rondorf of Seward; children, Tyson Rondorf and fiancé Gayle of Pillager, Minn., Jeremy and wife Sara Rondorf of Andover, Minn., and Rebecca and husband Ben Goheen of St. Paul, Minn.; three grandchildren, Belén, Frank and Walter; three stepgrandchildren, Miah, Will and Nate; sister, Barbara, and husband Bill Pon of Norfolk, Va.; brother-in-law, Tom, and wife Carol Ballain of Fort Collins, Colo.; two nephews, Sean and wife Amy Ballain, Paul and wife Colleen Ballain; seven great-nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; and a host of friends.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Don.
