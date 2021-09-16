COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Donald J. Sherlock Jr., 58, of Colorado Springs, Colo., died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at U.C. Memorial North in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Mark A. Maresh is the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 6. You are encouraged to sign Don's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Donald was born Dec. 23, 1962, in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was the son of Donald J. and Bridget T. (McNally) Sherlock. Don grew up in Texas. After his schooling he began his career in asphalt paving, working in Texas, Colorado, Nebraska and California. Don married Mary Williams on Jan. 18, 1980, in Tampa, Fla. From this relationship three children were born, Mary Kate, Annie and Richard. Don had a zest for life and loved his work.
Don is survived by his children, Mary Kate Sherlock of Winamac, Ind., Annie (William) Stewart of Ontario, Canada, and Richard Sherlock of Winamac, Ind. Others left to cherish his memory include his grandchildren, William and Jessie Stewart; brothers, Myer (Catherine) Sherlock of Santa Fay, N.M., and Chris (Jenny Ann) Sherlock of Fort Worth, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 16, 2021.