Donald E. "Don" Short
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
DONIPHAN - Donald E. Short, 88, of Doniphan, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, surrounded by his family at home.
To honor Don's wishes a private family service was held.
Don was born June 30, 1933, in Hastings to Truman D. and Marjorie J. (Sliger) Short. He grew up in the Doniphan area and received his education from Doniphan Public Schools.
He entered the Army on Oct. 15, 1953, and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 15, 1955. He was united in marriage to Diane C. Gregg on Aug. 9, 1953, at the Rosedale Methodist Church. After their marriage the couple made Doniphan their home where Don farmed and worked as a land leveler, later driving truck for Chief Industries.
He served on the Doniphan Volunteer Fire Department, was a Doniphan Deputy Sheriff, and was a member of the Doniphan Methodist Church, Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association, Lions Club and American Legion. His hobbies included antique tractor pulls, gardening and collecting antique cars. He enjoyed breeding and showing Black Angus cattle.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children and their spouses, Gene and Sondra Short of St. Paul, Marj and Mike Rader of Trumbull, Debbie and Bradley Beck of Hastings, and Amy and Daniel Whelan of Bennington; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Short and Virginia Short.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane; parents; two brothers, Dale and Paul; an infant brother, Robert; and an infant grandchild.
Memorials are suggested to the Hall County Hero Flight Association to help fund the State Veterans Cemetery project.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 21, 2021.
