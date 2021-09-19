Menu
Donald B. "Don" Willey
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
WICHITA, Kan. - Donald "Don' Willey, 74, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Sept. 9, 2021.
Don was born Sept. 22, 1946, in Grand Island to Donald L and Marjorie Lee Willey, who preceded him in death as well as a brother, Michael Willey.
Don attended schools in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1965. He attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and remained a devout fan of all Husker sports.
He went to work for Kriz Davis Co. at age 23 and retired with them in 2005. He was a founding member of Garden Plain Community Church and served on the planning commission for the city of Cheney, Kan. After retirement, Don went back to work mowing for Cherry Oaks Golf Course, a job he loved dearly.
His other accomplishments included attaining Eagle Scouts status in high school, serving in the Army National Guard for six years and being a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He mentored many young people and attended all of his grandchildren's activities when he could.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Aloma Cross Willey of Wichita, Kan.; two daughters, Donjia Molstad (Erick) of Manley, Iowa, and Dina (Darin) Ross of Wichita; a brother, Jim Willey of Whitney, Neb.; a sister, Candace Stewart of Grand Island; and his grandchildren, Tabitha Gorges, Zakry and Emmylia Molstad, Tucker, Sawyer and Porter Ross; and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Garden Plain Community Church, 230 Section Line Road, Garden Plain, KS 67050, and the American Heart Association, 1861 N. Rock Road, No. 380, Wichita, KS 67206.
Tributes and condolences may be left by visiting www.dlwichita.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 20, 2021
Rest Donald, until you hear at dawn, the low, clear reveille of God. Thank you for your service to this nation. U.S. Army National Guard.
Harry Simpson
Other
September 19, 2021
So for your loss. Don was a great guy. I'm a retired KGE, Evergy ) employee, Don was always calling on us and he liked to visit. He would bring us Key Lime pie. RIP, Don
JoReitta Watring
Work
September 19, 2021
