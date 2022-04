WOOD RIVER - Donna Gewecke, 87, formerly of Wood River, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.To honor Donna's wishes cremation has taken place.Her children, Valarie Klien, Craig Gewecke and Vickie Sich, are planning a celebration of life service at a later date.Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.