KEARNEY - Donna J. Goodbrake, 91, of Kearney went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Events Center in Taylor with Pastor Douglas DeNeui officiating. Interment will follow at the Taylor Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour before service.
Memorials are suggested to the family or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Goodbrake family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 18, 2021.