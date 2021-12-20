Donna J. Goodbrake, 91 of Kearney went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Events Center in Taylor with Pastor Douglas DeNeui officiating. Interment will follow at the Taylor Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Memorials are suggested to the family or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
Donna Jean (Stoner) Goodbrake was born Aug. 25, 1930, at Hutchinson, Kan., to Earl L. and Alice Marie (Ivins) Stoner. She grew up and attended school at Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1949.
On March 5, 1950, she married John E. Goodbrake Jr. at Hutchinson. To this union three children were born; Janice M., Cynthia J. and John E.
In her late 20s, she accepted the Lord Jesus as her Savior. Donna traveled throughout life living in Ponce, Puerto Rico; New Iberia, LA.; Aurora, IL; Taylor, Neb., and then settling in Kearney.
Donna loved to play the piano and was very accomplished. She was the pianist at the churches she attended for more than 75 years. She was a member of the Baptist church. Donna was a beautiful wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a kind spirit and generous heart and was a blessing to all who knew her.
Donna is survived by her children, Janice (Delmar L.) Unruh of Taylor; John (Tammy) Goodbrake of Kearney; 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Penelope "Penny" Ann (Goodbrake) Howe of Georgetown, Texas.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, grandson and three brothers.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2021.