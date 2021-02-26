Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna D. New
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Donna D. New, 80, of Grand Island, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Skilled Care.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Services in her hometown of Winner, S.D., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Mason Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 625 W. Third St., Winner, SD 57580, with visitation the hour prior. Burial will follow in Winner City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Alpha-1 Foundation.
Donna was born April 5, 1940, on the family farm near Carter, S.D., daughter of Frank and Majel (McManigal) Horstman.
Donna grew up on the family farm, and graduated from Winner High School. While in high school she met the love of her life, Alvin New; on April 4, 1959, they were married. They made their home on the farm until 1972 when they moved to Grand Island.
Donna was employed as a cook at Woods School and a local nursing home while living near Winner. After relocating to Grand Island, Donna was a seamstress and made many custom draperies. She was also employed at the Stop & Go gas station at 5 Points in Grand Island, where she made many long-lasting friendships.
Donna loved to camp and fish in South Dakota and spent many summers there with her children, grandchildren and later great-grandchildren. In her spare time, she would crochet blankets for family and friends and also made other beautiful creations she would give as gifts.
Donna also enjoyed cooking and baking and could almost always be found in the kitchen, making things from scratch. She was famous for her jellies and jams. Bowling was another hobby she loved and she was a part of a Senior League at Westside for many years.
Donna was exceptional at giving unsolicited advice and was usually correct. Donna was homebound due to her health, but it didn't stop her from keeping track of her grandkids and keeping up with their events. Donna didn't mince words and spoke her mind. She will be missed for her determination, strength and love!
Donna is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alvin New, of Grand Island; daughter, Diane (Jim) Stevenson of Doniphan; son, Doug (Annette) New of Kearney; grandchildren, Brent (Jen) Stevenson, Brady (Kylee) Stevenson, Kelsey (Josh) Meier, Brandon (Amy) New, Tara (Logan) Ruzicka and Sean (Lorena) Schultz; brother, Ronald (Bonnie) Horstman of Winner, S.D.; sister-in-law, Carol Horstman, of Winner, S.D.; and seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Barry and Darrell.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Mar
1
Service
10:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 S Locust St, Grand, NE
Mar
3
Service
11:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ou sincere sympathy and a pleasure to have know Donna. Prayers for your family and loss.
Doug and Coni caldwell
February 25, 2021
She fought hard. Her family was by her side through it all. Diane and family, sending thoughts and prayers your way. May she Rest In Peace, and no more pain, until you meet again.
Laurie Wruble
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results