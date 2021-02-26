Donna D. New, 80, of Grand Island, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Skilled Care.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Services in her hometown of Winner, S.D., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Mason Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 625 W. Third St., Winner, SD 57580, with visitation the hour prior. Burial will follow in Winner City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Alpha-1 Foundation.
Donna was born April 5, 1940, on the family farm near Carter, S.D., daughter of Frank and Majel (McManigal) Horstman.
Donna grew up on the family farm, and graduated from Winner High School. While in high school she met the love of her life, Alvin New; on April 4, 1959, they were married. They made their home on the farm until 1972 when they moved to Grand Island.
Donna was employed as a cook at Woods School and a local nursing home while living near Winner. After relocating to Grand Island, Donna was a seamstress and made many custom draperies. She was also employed at the Stop & Go gas station at 5 Points in Grand Island, where she made many long-lasting friendships.
Donna loved to camp and fish in South Dakota and spent many summers there with her children, grandchildren and later great-grandchildren. In her spare time, she would crochet blankets for family and friends and also made other beautiful creations she would give as gifts.
Donna also enjoyed cooking and baking and could almost always be found in the kitchen, making things from scratch. She was famous for her jellies and jams. Bowling was another hobby she loved and she was a part of a Senior League at Westside for many years.
Donna was exceptional at giving unsolicited advice and was usually correct. Donna was homebound due to her health, but it didn't stop her from keeping track of her grandkids and keeping up with their events. Donna didn't mince words and spoke her mind. She will be missed for her determination, strength and love!
Donna is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alvin New, of Grand Island; daughter, Diane (Jim) Stevenson of Doniphan; son, Doug (Annette) New of Kearney; grandchildren, Brent (Jen) Stevenson, Brady (Kylee) Stevenson, Kelsey (Josh) Meier, Brandon (Amy) New, Tara (Logan) Ruzicka and Sean (Lorena) Schultz; brother, Ronald (Bonnie) Horstman of Winner, S.D.; sister-in-law, Carol Horstman, of Winner, S.D.; and seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Barry and Darrell.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 26, 2021.