Donna D. New, 80, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Skilled Care.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Services in her hometown of Winner, S.D., will be held at Mason Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 625 W. Third St., Winner, SD 57580, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, with visitation the hour prior. Burial will follow in Winner City Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 25, 2021.