Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna D. New
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Donna D. New, 80, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Skilled Care.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Services in her hometown of Winner, S.D., will be held at Mason Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 625 W. Third St., Winner, SD 57580, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, with visitation the hour prior. Burial will follow in Winner City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Mar
1
Service
10:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 S Locust St, Grand, NE
Mar
3
Service
11:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ou sincere sympathy and a pleasure to have know Donna. Prayers for your family and loss.
Doug and Coni caldwell
February 25, 2021
She fought hard. Her family was by her side through it all. Diane and family, sending thoughts and prayers your way. May she Rest In Peace, and no more pain, until you meet again.
Laurie Wruble
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results