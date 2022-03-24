AURORA - Donna Jean Northup, 74, of Aurora died Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25 at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 209 S. 16th St., Aurora. The Rev. Tim Wells will officiate. Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time and during a reception following. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements.

Donna was born on Aug. 4, 1947, in Denison, Iowa the daughter of Meinhard and Amanda (Beck) Klink. She was raised and received her education in Denison, Iowa where she graduated from high school. After moving to Nebraska, Donna was employed as head cook for 11 years at Hamilton Manor Care Center. She is a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Aurora.

Some of her enjoyments included crocheting, quilting and reading. Most of all she loved time spent with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Stacey Enderle, Anne (Kevin) Hecke and Carla (Jack) Mesenbrink; grandchildren and their family, Steven (Heather) Fastenau and children, Skyler, Ian and Alayna, Darrin Enderle and children, Alexis, Theodore, Annastasia, Thomas and Timmothy, Trenton (Jacqueline) Enderle, Caitlyn Enderle, Tim (Sydney) Hecke and daughters Kara and Kourtney, Amanda (Jake) Albers and children Kylie and Kiezer, Samantha (Brent) Sadler and children Galvin, Chad, Hunter and Colton and Michael (Jennifer Elder) Mesenbrink and children Vanessa and Mason. Additional survivors are her sister, Lois Greder; and sister-in-law, Karen Klink; and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; niece, Kelly Jo Sorrells; great-grandson, Kolton Albers; brother, Ron Klink; and sisters, Maxine Carstensen and Vernetta Sorrells.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 24, 2022.