GIBBON - Doretha Clevenger, 88, of Gibbon died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the Gibbon Baptist Church, with Pastor Taylor Shippy officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Due to restrictions, seating for the service will be limited. Service will be livestreamed through the church website at www.gibbonbaptist.org/livestream.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service all at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the church or to the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Gibbon is serving the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2020.