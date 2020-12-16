Menu
Doretha Clevenger
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home
719 Front St
Gibbon, NE
GIBBON - Doretha Clevenger, 88, of Gibbon died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the Gibbon Baptist Church, with Pastor Taylor Shippy officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Due to restrictions, seating for the service will be limited. Service will be livestreamed through the church website at www.gibbonbaptist.org/livestream.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service all at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the church or to the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Gibbon is serving the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Gibbon Baptist Church
NE
Dec
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Gibbon Baptist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom & Marlene Wilson
December 20, 2020
Sorry to hear of her passing. She was a grand lady. Long hard struggel for life, now at peace once again with her maker. Thoughts and prayers to her family. 'Til we meet again!
adarene miigerl
December 18, 2020
You all have given us such fond memories. Marg and I extend our most sincere condolences to you.
Dallas & Margaret Wilkie
December 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss, prayers
Stan Banks
December 17, 2020
So sorry Dan and family for your loss. She was such a kind person to everyone. Thoughts and prayers to you all.
Judy and Wes Miller
December 16, 2020
Sorry we are not allowed out of the house per Pokie , But we sharing your feelings wish we could be with you.
marie fitzgerald
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We had a lot of good times with her and Bob
Alan & Doretta Rowse
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss, she was always such a nice lady and had a great family. Thoughts and Prayers
Renee Taubenheim
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results