Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Rae Allington
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Doris Rae Allington, 85, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at home.
To honor Doris' wishes, her body was donated to science. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Burial will be at a later date in Broken Bow.
She was born on March 4, 1936, to Roy and Margaret (Ambler) Allington in Gandy. She graduated from high school in Gandy in 1954.
She was married to Bob Myers in July 1954. To this union, four boys where born: Mark, Alfred, Dean and Don. In July 1967, she married Jack Baker. To that union she had three children: Paul, Margaret and Mike Allington.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Karen) Myers of Merna, Dean of Hastings, Don (Elizabeth) Myers of Nice, Calif., Margaret of Grand Island, and Mike (Dee) Allington of Grand Island; grandchildren, Codi Kreutzer and Robbie Myers, Ashlyn Myers, Josh, Justin and Britteney Baker, Andrew (Holmes), Anastasia Allington, Hannah Weeks and Vicktoria Ostrander and Noah Allington; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Roy; her parents, Roy and Margaret; and two sons, Alfred and Paul.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dean, I'm so sorry to hear about your Mom. Take care of yourself.
Shelly Howard
April 10, 2021
She will be missed. As a child, when she was a teenager, I idolized her.
Aleta Ambler
March 28, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with the family! Thinking of you all!
Opal Cash-Leyva
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results