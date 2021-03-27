Doris Rae Allington, 85, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at home.
To honor Doris' wishes, her body was donated to science. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Burial will be at a later date in Broken Bow.
She was born on March 4, 1936, to Roy and Margaret (Ambler) Allington in Gandy. She graduated from high school in Gandy in 1954.
She was married to Bob Myers in July 1954. To this union, four boys where born: Mark, Alfred, Dean and Don. In July 1967, she married Jack Baker. To that union she had three children: Paul, Margaret and Mike Allington.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Karen) Myers of Merna, Dean of Hastings, Don (Elizabeth) Myers of Nice, Calif., Margaret of Grand Island, and Mike (Dee) Allington of Grand Island; grandchildren, Codi Kreutzer and Robbie Myers, Ashlyn Myers, Josh, Justin and Britteney Baker, Andrew (Holmes), Anastasia Allington, Hannah Weeks and Vicktoria Ostrander and Noah Allington; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Roy; her parents, Roy and Margaret; and two sons, Alfred and Paul.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 27, 2021.