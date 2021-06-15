Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris L. Holt
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
HOLDREGE - Doris L. Holt, 91, of Holdrege died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney, with Mother Stephanie Swinnea and Rt. Father Jerry Ness officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
She was born July 13, 1929, in Grangeville, Idaho, to Alvin Evans and Leona (Leo) Evans. She graduated from Kearney High School with the Class of 1947. She attended college at Marymount College for Women in Salina, Kan. She returned home after one year to work in the family bakery. Working with her family at Evans Bakery was a very important part of her life. She also worked as an office manager for KUVR Radio and Christiansen Trucking.
On Sept. 3, 1955, she married Lee Holt in Lincoln. To this union she brought her three daughters, Susan, Christine and Kyle, and Lee raised them as his own. The family resided in the Holdrege/Loomis area, where they farmed until May 1991. Upon retirement, they moved to Cozad and later to Kearney. After Lee's passing in 2008 she remained in Kearney until moving into Christian Homes Independent Living in Holdrege in 2017. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Great Plains Art Guild, Kearney Art Guild and Museum Of Nebraska Art. She loved being an artist and displayed her work many times at Art In the Park in Kearney. She was a strong believer in higher education and continued to take art classes as an adult at Kearney State College. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, playing bridge, golf and traveling. She traveled abroad several times with her daughters as well as with her husband.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Booe and her husband, Dan, of Atlanta, Christine Bethscheider and her husband, Tom, of Cedar Rapids and Kyle Holt-Stanard and her husband, Darrel, of Lincoln; grandchildren, Holli Rich and her husband, James, of Holdrege, Ross Booe and his wife, Jodi, of Loomis, Cassandre Lassiter and her husband, Dan, and Adam Bethscheider, all of Atlanta, Ga., Cara Small and her husband, Pat, of Martell, Jill Stanard, Andrea Graterol, Sydney Gude and her husband Curtis, and Mark Stanard, all of Lincoln, Scott Stanard and his wife, Roxanne, of Prosper, Texas, and Steve Stanard and his wife, Jennifer, of Manhattan, Kan.; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Knapp of Denver, Colo., and Barbara Reifschneider of Paso Robles, Calif; a half sister, Joan Hartman, and her husband, Steve, of Lincoln; a half brother, Jeff Evans, and his wife, Patricia, of Longmont, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Lois Holen and her husband, Don, of Bertrand and Judy Evans of Cozad; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Gale Evans; sisters-in-law, Louree Larsen and her husband, Harold, Goldie Stapp and her husband, Roy, and Jewel Arnold and her husband, Jerry; brothers-in-law, Bud Reifschneider, Loyd Holt and his wife, Virginia, Alan Holt, and Paul Holt and his wife, Judy; grandson, Dustan Booe; and parents-in-law, Alfred and Pearl (Jensen) Holt.
Memorials are suggested to Chrisoma West, c/o Christian Homes, Holdrege, or St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Kearney. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Jun
16
Burial
Kearney Cemetery
NE
Jun
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
2304 N. 2nd Ave, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sad to hear of the passing of dear Doris, myself and my wife have recently been sorting out our house and we have come across an oil painting of a young girl with plaits, alongside her is the most adorable tabby kitten, could this possibly ring a bell in someone's memory? I used to hang it in our dining room but put it away to have it framed but never got round to it ! . if you think there is any possibility of the painting being by your dear Doris you can get in touch with me anytime, yours sincerely Norman
Norman Pallett
September 21, 2021
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Thoughts and prayers my friends
Trish
Other
June 15, 2021
To Kyle and Sue: May God bless and support you during this time of loss. I share in your love and support of your mother. Our mothers gave so much to us, and you were able to give your mother your special attention and care before God took over... Love, Roxie
Roxanne L Stanard
Family
June 14, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Doris was always fun to talk to at Chrisoma West and was a good friend for my mother, Susan Kruger. We will miss her and her lovely flowers too!!
Grace Adam
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results