LINCOLN - Dorothy Frances Jobes was born July 21, 1928, in Douglas to Lyman "Verne" and Frances Davis. She passed away on Dec. 11, 2020, in Lincoln.

Private services will be held. Memorials can be directed to the Grand Island Public Library Foundation, 1124 W. Second St., in Grand Island, NE 68801.

Dorothy graduated from Filley High School in 1946 and went on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to earn a B.S. in music education in 1950. She worked as an accompanist at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island for 32 years. She also was an accompanist for Grand Island Sr. High for four years.

Dorothy enjoyed golf, bridge, reading, crossword puzzles, and cooking; her desserts were the best! She was a member of Riverside Golf Club, PEO, Book Club, University of Nebraska Alumni, and Trinity United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her sons, Stewart (Mary) Jobes and Richard "Dick" Jobes; grandchildren, Maggie (Joe) Cronn and Brook (MacKenzie) Jobes; great-grandson, Davis Jobes; and brother, Don (Janis) Davis;

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond "Keith" Jobes; her parents; and her brother, Bruce Davis.

Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2020.