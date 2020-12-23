Dorothy Jean Lilienthal, 79, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
A private family memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with livestreaming available on the All Faiths Facebook page. Pastor Bonnie Linton-Hendricks and Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born March 2, 1941, in Chapman, the daughter of Otto and Ella (Reher) Husmann. She grew up in Chapman, graduating from Chapman High School with the class of 1959. She then attended Grand Island School of Business. On Oct. 14, 1961, she married Kenneth "Butch" Lilienthal in Chapman.
Following their marriage, the couple resided in Greeley, Colo., moving to Chapman and then a final move to Grand Island in 1973. Over the years, Dorothy worked at many different places, beginning at Wolbach's Department Store. She had also worked in the Chapman School cafeteria with her mother and for Conoco Café. She worked at the Tupperware warehouse for many years and when the grandbabies started coming, she was there to help out.
Dorothy always had time for her family. They will remember her for many reasons, including her strength and perseverance as she fought and won many health battles over the years. They will miss her wonderful hugs and know she is dancing with Butch in Heaven. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Chapman and the Platt Duetsche.
Dorothy loved sewing, making quilts for her family, playing golf and bowling. For over 30 years she was League Secretary for Mixed Masters, retiring in 2019. She was also the band manager for Butch's band, G.I. Country Express.
Those that cherish her memory include her children, Sherri Lilienthal (Mark Sheets), Sondra (Neal) Schroder and Stan (Kim) Lilienthal; and four grandchildren, Tessa Schroder (Jordan Baxa), Tjaden Schroder, Wyatt Lilienthal (Sydney Lindsey), and Collin Lilienthal. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Ray (Waneta) Lilienthal of Colorado; sister-in-law, Doris Husmann of Texas; many nieces and nephews (including great, great-great and great-great-great!); her loving companion dog, Max; and grand puppies, Gracie Mae, Atreyu, Shiva Rae, Mollie and Boone.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Butch," in 2010; her parents; sister, Beverly (Husmann) Nelsen; brothers and sister-in-law, Kenneth Husmann, Robert (Norma) Husmann and Ernest Husmann; and stepfather, Leroy Nelson.
Memorials are suggested to Chapman United Methodist Church or the GRACE Cancer Foundation.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2020.