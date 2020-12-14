Dorothy Jean Lilienthal, 79, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. A private family memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home, with livestreaming available on All Faiths Facebook page. Daniel Naranjo is the officiant.

More details will follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 14, 2020.