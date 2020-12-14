Dorothy Jean Lilienthal, 79, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. A private family memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home, with livestreaming available on All Faiths Facebook page. Daniel Naranjo is the officiant. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 14, 2020.
Precious memories never fade of my dear friend Dorothy. Miss ya bunches Heavenly Hugs
Linda Willman
Friend
December 8, 2021
I had the privilege to cut Dorthys hair and I looked forward to seeing her every time. Her smile and spirt were infectious! Prayers to her family at this time.
Kristi Kosmicki
December 24, 2020
For Dorothy's family and friends I am so sorry for your loss. Growing up together in Chapman I have many wonderful and fond memories of Dorothy.
I am so sorry for your loss.
Sami Shull Dietrich
December 23, 2020
I am so sorry for the families loss. Butch and Dorothy were such awesome people when I seen them at bowling alley. She will be in your hearts forever !! Sending Family Hugs and Prayers !!
Patty Christensen
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Butch and Dorothy were awesome fun folks. Sending love and prayers to all of you.
Colleen Carey (Lilienthal)
December 15, 2020
I was so surprised to see this. We had become friends on FB after so many years of not seeing each other...we were so enjoying communicating back and forth as well as running into each other at the chiropractor....I am so incredibly sorry for your great loss, she was a wonderful person may God comfort you all with your precious memories!!
Kathy Chase
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dorothy´s passing, put those loving memories in your hearts, she will remain with you thru them. Hugs Donna
Donna Weaver Smith
December 15, 2020
I had known both of them for many years, great couple and a lot of fun. Moved to N.P. Ne and missed them over the years. Rest in peace friends.
Terry Tyma
December 15, 2020
We got to meet Butch, Dorthy , and Family through Bowling. Such great times , with a wonderful family. .Rest easy Dorthy, and say Hi to Butch for us.
Steve and Luci stauffer
December 15, 2020
We send our sincerest condolences. We are so thankful & blessed to have known, loved and loved by Dorothy and Butch both...along with the rest of her family.
Stan, Sherri, Sondra and the rest of the family we pray that God will comfort you all. We love you all.
Troy & Renee Turner
December 15, 2020
My heart is with all of you right now, your family means the world to me, some of my fondest memories in my life are of all the summers spent with your family growing up. Stay strong and know I'm always here for you, love you all fiercely
Kristi & Steve Spence
December 14, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. I sure enjoyed working with Dorothy, we had a lot of laughs! Peace & hope to all of you
Kelley & Kevin Sok @ family
December 14, 2020
May God's love heal your sorrow and may His peace replace your heartache with loving memories.
With deepest Sympathy.
John & Karen Husman
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss Sherry
Phyllis McCown
December 14, 2020
Sherry, Sondra and Stan: Hang in there during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Do not let your hearts be troubled. John 14:1
John & PJ Nelsen
December 14, 2020
So sorry for this huge loss. Your mama was such a joy and so kind hearted. She will be missed! Thinking of you all during this difficult time.
Shentell Cure
December 14, 2020
My Deepest Condolences for the lost of Dorothy. I'm heartbroken but choose 2 remember all the awesome unforgettable memories we have shared thru the years.
Rest in Peace my friend you are with Butch again the love of your life.
Hugs and prayers
Luv ya bunches
Linda Willman
December 14, 2020
Sherry, Sondra and Stan
We send our love to each of you during this time of sorrow. Aunt Dorothy will be missed by all of us but we find strength that she is in heaven with all our other family. God Bless!