AURORA - Dorothy "Dot" Nelson, 89, of Aurora passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home.
Due to COVID-19 and for everyone's safety a Private Family Memorial Service will be held at the Aurora Presbyterian United Church of Christ. The Rev. Penny Schulz will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on Penny Plock Schulz's Facebook page for anyone wishing to watch the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
, the Presbyterian Church or the Memorial Hospital Foundation in Memory of Dorothy Nelson. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Dorothy "Dot" Jean Lacey Nelson was born on Oct. 21, 1931, in Oakland, Calif., to Lloyd E. and Dorothy (Cave) Lacey and passed away at Aurora on March 21, 2021, at the age of 89.
Dot grew up in Oakland, Calif., and graduated from high school there. She went to the University of Wyoming, where she met John Nelson. They were married on Sept. 9, 1951, at Oakland, Calif. They lived on a farm in Brule before moving to Aurora in 1966. Dot was a homemaker, taking care of their four sons: Ken, Mike, Doug and Jeff. John passed away on May 27, 2006.
Dot loved spending time with her family and keeping up with what her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were doing. She loved keeping in touch with her family and friends via letters, cards, phone calls, video chats, social media or in person.
She enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her friends. Dot was a member of the Presbyterian United Church of Christ and played the bells there. She was also a member of P.E.O.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Ken (Nancy Pence) of Williamsburg, Va., Doug (Sue Luthy) of Indian Land, S.C., and Jeff (Rhonda Fleischer) of Hastings. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd (Bud) Lacey, Jr. of Allison, Iowa; and four nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, Mike.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 23, 2021.