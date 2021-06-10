Dorothy "Dot" Lee Parker, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Memorial services are pending with Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 10, 2021.
Our Thoughts & Prayers are with Gary and the family.
Dot was a wonderful person and so enjoyed hearing from her. Since moving to Phoenix we didn't see her as much but still thought of her.
Jim & Betty Peters
Family
June 14, 2021
I remember Dottie from her days working in the school office with special education and speech therapy. She was so talented and deeply appreciated by all of us, teachers and speech therapists , and whose work was made easier by her efforts !
Jane Carpenter
Work
June 12, 2021
Dear Gary,
I was so sorry to hear of Dot´s passing. She was a very special artist friend to my mother Edith Pinkston. They spent many hours painting together at Riverside Lodge where my mother lived.
Gary, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.
God bless you,
Joan Bennett
Joan Pinkston Bennett
June 12, 2021
Dot was a kind understanding friend through the art club for a number of years. She had humor in her relationships as well as her art work. Through all, she could defuse hard decisions and doubtful struggles by compassionately personally making new people feel apart of all kinds of experiences in the arts.
Connie Faddis
June 11, 2021
our family was a neighbor to the Wigstones on Division Street -I remember Dottie and her family -great people -Les and Vera were friends of my folks - Bob and Helen Grennan-condolences and best wishes ---Terry Grennan