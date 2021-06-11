Dorothy "Dot" Lee Parker, 82, of Grand Island, passed away June 9, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, at Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at Apfel Funeral Home.
Dot was born Feb. 5, 1939, in Grand Island to Carl L. and Vera (Mader) Wigstone. She grew up in Grand Island, and received her education at Grand Island Senior High.
She was united in marriage to Gary Parker on June 18, 1961; the couple made Grand Island their home. They were blessed with two children, Scott and Trish.
Dot worked as a secretary for the school system for many years before she became a stay-at-home mom. While she raised her children, she was a published author of numerous speech therapy work books used by many schools across the nation. After her children were grown, she worked at several shops before the job she held for many years at Heartland Antique Mall.
Dot was an accomplished artist, with many of her paintings gracing homes and businesses in Grand Island and beyond. She was a member of Grand Island Art Club for many years where she met many very special friends. She enjoyed watercolor and many other media.
Early in their marriage, Dot and Gary were sports car enthusiasts and were founding members of the Central Nebraska Sportscar Club. Later on, they enjoyed spending their time going to antique auctions and traveling to antique shows. They were antique dealers at Heartland Antique Mall for many years where they enjoyed spending time with the owners, Helen and Jim Pohl, and many of the other dealers.
Dot is survived by her husband, Gary; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kathy Parker; a daughter and son-in-law, Trish and Rick Jarecke; four grandchildren, Logan, Madison, Caden and Zach; and her kitty, Salem.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Opp.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 11, 2021.