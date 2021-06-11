Menu
Dorothy Lee "Dot" Parker
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Dorothy "Dot" Lee Parker, 82, of Grand Island, passed away June 9, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, at Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at Apfel Funeral Home.
Dot was born Feb. 5, 1939, in Grand Island to Carl L. and Vera (Mader) Wigstone. She grew up in Grand Island, and received her education at Grand Island Senior High.
She was united in marriage to Gary Parker on June 18, 1961; the couple made Grand Island their home. They were blessed with two children, Scott and Trish.
Dot worked as a secretary for the school system for many years before she became a stay-at-home mom. While she raised her children, she was a published author of numerous speech therapy work books used by many schools across the nation. After her children were grown, she worked at several shops before the job she held for many years at Heartland Antique Mall.
Dot was an accomplished artist, with many of her paintings gracing homes and businesses in Grand Island and beyond. She was a member of Grand Island Art Club for many years where she met many very special friends. She enjoyed watercolor and many other media.
Early in their marriage, Dot and Gary were sports car enthusiasts and were founding members of the Central Nebraska Sportscar Club. Later on, they enjoyed spending their time going to antique auctions and traveling to antique shows. They were antique dealers at Heartland Antique Mall for many years where they enjoyed spending time with the owners, Helen and Jim Pohl, and many of the other dealers.
Dot is survived by her husband, Gary; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kathy Parker; a daughter and son-in-law, Trish and Rick Jarecke; four grandchildren, Logan, Madison, Caden and Zach; and her kitty, Salem.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Opp.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com/.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 11, 2021.
Our Thoughts & Prayers are with Gary and the family. Dot was a wonderful person and so enjoyed hearing from her. Since moving to Phoenix we didn't see her as much but still thought of her.
Jim & Betty Peters
Family
June 14, 2021
I remember Dottie from her days working in the school office with special education and speech therapy. She was so talented and deeply appreciated by all of us, teachers and speech therapists , and whose work was made easier by her efforts !
Jane Carpenter
Work
June 12, 2021
Dear Gary, I was so sorry to hear of Dot´s passing. She was a very special artist friend to my mother Edith Pinkston. They spent many hours painting together at Riverside Lodge where my mother lived. Gary, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. God bless you, Joan Bennett
Joan Pinkston Bennett
June 12, 2021
Dot was a kind understanding friend through the art club for a number of years. She had humor in her relationships as well as her art work. Through all, she could defuse hard decisions and doubtful struggles by compassionately personally making new people feel apart of all kinds of experiences in the arts.
Connie Faddis
June 11, 2021
our family was a neighbor to the Wigstones on Division Street -I remember Dottie and her family -great people -Les and Vera were friends of my folks - Bob and Helen Grennan-condolences and best wishes ---Terry Grennan
Terry Grennan
June 11, 2021
