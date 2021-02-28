Menu
Dorothy Florence Sazama
1923 - 2021
ST. PAUL - Dorothy Florence (Scott) Sazama, 97, of St. Paul died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
To honor Dorothy's wishes, her body was cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Dorothy was born on Dec. 10, 1923, to Lynn and Oma (Stone) Scott in rural Howard County. She grew up in St. Paul, where she received her education, graduating from St. Paul Public School. She attended Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney, and graduated with a teaching degree in the spring of 1945.
Dorothy was united in marriage to Theodore "Ted" Sazama on April 2, 1943, in St. Paul, where they spent their life. Ted and Scotty (Ted's nickname for Dorothy) enjoyed a wonderful 77 years together.
While Ted was in the early part of his Navy training during Word War II, Dorothy moved to Chicago with him. She said she enjoyed the experience but would not want to live there permanently.
Dorothy loved spending time with family. She always looked forward to family reunions for joy and laughter that it brought. Dorothy would always bring out her accordion to entertain the family after a great meal and homemade ice cream. With her being a teacher in her early years, she always took the opportunity to continue to share her teaching abilities in the kitchen and the garden. She loved flowers, gardening, bird watching, music, and the outdoors. Fishing trips were a time that Ted and Dorothy were able to spend quiet time together, with just a little competition thrown in for good measure.
Dorothy was very involved in the Howard County Extension club for many years. In her later years, a group of "Dorothy's" from Howard county would get to together and share stories, food and laughs, rotating houses on each gathering. They enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and were able to go to Europe more than once.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Ted Sazama, of St. Paul; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and LarryAnn Sazama of Decatur, Texas, Jonathan and Sylvie Sazama of Kearney; six grandchildren and their spouses, Todd and Heather Sazama, Mark and Rachel Sazama, Tracie and Mike Gumpenberger, Seth and Danielle Sazama, Abbie and Jared Mauler, and Maggie and Chris Gannon; one stepgrandchild, Michaela Williams; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; one stepgreat-granddaughter; sisters, Jeanne Bruntz of St. Paul, and Jeannette Harvey of St. Paul.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Oma Scott; and brother, Bill Scott.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 28, 2021.
I have many fond memories of Aunt Dorothy. One is hot chocolate and ham sandwiches after ice skating and her and Uncle Ted's visit to us in SD when they were in they're 80's. Our condolences.
Sherry & Rory Hayman
March 1, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to Dorothy's family.
Candace (Caudill) Tenopir
March 1, 2021
Such a wonderful person! Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Katie Thiele
February 25, 2021
Ted, Jon, AND family: My heart felt condolences on the loss of Dorothy... She will be sorely missed, I´m sure of it... :(.
Russ Nesiba...
February 25, 2021
My sympathy to her family, she was a proud and elegant lady. God has called a faithful servant home!! I will remember her with great fondness and good memories.
Jan Meyer
February 25, 2021
