CENTRAL CITY - Douglas L. Nitzel, 75, of Central City died at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Per Doug's wishes, there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Douglas Lee Nitzel was the first child of Virginia (Coleman) and Morris Nitzel, born on Feb. 23, 1946, in Central City. He grew up on different farms near Fullerton and Clarks. He attended school at Districts 21 and 33 and Fullerton High School.
Doug joined the Navy in 1965 and was stationed in Long Beach, Calif. He served aboard the USS Isle Royal. He was then deployed to Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1967.
On Nov. 7, 1969, he was married to Susan Ann Roush. From this marriage, Doug also gained two daughters: Teri and Tina. Doug and Sue were later blessed with a son: Larry. Doug and Sue resided in Des Moines until April 1974, when they returned to Central City.
Doug worked at Atlantic Homes until they closed their doors in the '90s. He then went to work for the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital and retired at the age of 65.
Doug loved to fish and was an avid hunter. He also raised his own walker coon hounds, hunting with them almost nightly for 30 years until injuring his knee. Doug also loved to coach co-ed softball, flag football, and A.A.U. wrestling.
Doug was a very kind and generous man that would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need of help. He had a sense of humor that will last in the hearts and minds of the thousands of people he came into contact with throughout his lifetime. He will truly be missed by many.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Teri (Jim) Knox of St. Paul, Tina (Dan) Foltz of Genoa, Larry (Stacy) Nitzel of Minden; his sisters, Peggy Sweitzer and Jeannie Munn, both of Central City; and his brother, Mike Nitzel, of Mesa, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Sue.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 20, 2021.