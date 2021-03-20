Sending my deepest sympathy to Larry and family. Doug was truly an amazing man. Everyday that I would go to the VA Hospital to spend the day with my day he sure knew how to cheer me up when I needed. He helped me through a very rough time of in my life after losing my fiance and a year later my dad. I would always knew when he was working. Because if my dad wasn't up in h I s room he would be down in the smoke room and when I would be walking to the smoke room I would here Doug laughing and everyone else. I will surely miss him.

Sheila Bottorf March 22, 2021