Doyle William Muhs, 81, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
There will be a private memorial service held at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Mr. Muhs was committed to spending his last days on the land where he was born, raised and lived his entire life. He attended Lockwood Elementary School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High, Class of 1958.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Sept. 6, 1963, and was honorably discharged Aug. 24, 1965. In October 1963, a month after his induction, he married Carol Roberts.
Following his service, Doyle returned to the farm. He felt he was entrusted with God's land and faithfully fulfilled that mission for 79 years.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Carol; sons, Kevin (Tammy) Muhs of Coca Beach, Fla., and Jason (Heather) Muhs of Kyle, Texas; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Anna Muhs, Bradley (Stephany) Muhs, and their daughters, Edith and Amelia, Stephen (Theona) Muhs and their son, Albert, Mara-Jade Muhs, Natasha Muhs and Beka Muhs.
He is also survived by his brother, Larry (Anne) Muhs of Pierce; sister, Vera Krueger of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Milda Muhs; brothers, Don and Eldon; and sisters, Ella Rubesh and LoAnn Roach.
On behalf of the entire Muhs family, we would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Brown; IMA Staff; the many nurses at St. Francis hospital, Wound Center, and Grand Island Regional Medical Center; the caregivers at AsceraCare Hospice; and neighbor friends, Rod Robinson, Tommy Leech and Trish Semroska, for their support and encouragement.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 20, 2021.