Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doyle William Muhs
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Doyle William Muhs, 81, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
There will be a private memorial service held at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Mr. Muhs was committed to spending his last days on the land where he was born, raised and lived his entire life. He attended Lockwood Elementary School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High, Class of 1958.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Sept. 6, 1963, and was honorably discharged Aug. 24, 1965. In October 1963, a month after his induction, he married Carol Roberts.
Following his service, Doyle returned to the farm. He felt he was entrusted with God's land and faithfully fulfilled that mission for 79 years.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Carol; sons, Kevin (Tammy) Muhs of Coca Beach, Fla., and Jason (Heather) Muhs of Kyle, Texas; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Anna Muhs, Bradley (Stephany) Muhs, and their daughters, Edith and Amelia, Stephen (Theona) Muhs and their son, Albert, Mara-Jade Muhs, Natasha Muhs and Beka Muhs.
He is also survived by his brother, Larry (Anne) Muhs of Pierce; sister, Vera Krueger of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Milda Muhs; brothers, Don and Eldon; and sisters, Ella Rubesh and LoAnn Roach.
On behalf of the entire Muhs family, we would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Brown; IMA Staff; the many nurses at St. Francis hospital, Wound Center, and Grand Island Regional Medical Center; the caregivers at AsceraCare Hospice; and neighbor friends, Rod Robinson, Tommy Leech and Trish Semroska, for their support and encouragement.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Deepest sympathy from my family to yours
Louise Burns
Work
June 21, 2021
Lisa Meddock
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results