Duane A. Dowty, 71, of Grand Island passed away at home Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. Masks are still required.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 19, 2021.