Duane A. Dowty
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Duane A. Dowty, 71, of Grand Island passed away at home Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. Masks are still required.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Service
10:30a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 S Locust St, Grand, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest condolences to his long time friend Nancy, and to my three sons, Jeff Dowty, Daniel Dowty and Michael Dowty
LaJean Dowty
March 20, 2021
