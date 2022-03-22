NORTH LOUP - Duane L. Psota, 71, of North Loup, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home in North Loup. A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. Pastor Scott Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Ord First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Seventh Day Baptist Church Camp Riverview, Helping Hands Ministry or the family's choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2022.
Darlene, I have you in my prayers. Duane was so personable always stopping to say hello when I would be back to North Loup and we would see each other on the street. Also such a good friend to Robert both of you. Just remember all the good memories you have made together. Trust in the Lord and take one day at a time. Prayers and Blessings Evelyn Thomas Rose.
Darlene, my thoughts are with you at your time of loss. May the Comforter make His presence known to you and give you Peace.
Gary, So sorry to learn of the passing of Duane. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Darlene , so very sorry for the loss of your loving husband. May God Bless and Keep You.
Prayers and thoughts to your family.
I was a Trotters Whoa and Go employee for 5 years, so I had the pleasure of knowing Duane. Prayers for the Family. Duane, you will be missed by many, I'm sure..