NORTH LOUP - Duane L. Psota, 71, of North Loup, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home in North Loup.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. Pastor Scott Smith will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Ord First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Seventh Day Baptist Church Camp Riverview, Helping Hands Ministry or the family's choice.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2022.