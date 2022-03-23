NORTH LOUP - Duane L. Psota, 71, of North Loup, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home in North Loup.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. Pastor Scott Smith will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Ord First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Seventh Day Baptist Church Camp Riverview, Helping Hands Ministry or the Family's Choice. Condolences can be left at ordmemorialchapel.com.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Duane was born in Ord on May 20, 1950, to Leonard and Clara (Usasz) Psota. After graduating from North Loup-Scotia High School in 1968, he went on to study Horticulture at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
After graduation in 1970, he started his career at Earl May Seed & Nursery as Assistant Store Manager in Grand Island. That same year he married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Darlene King. They went on to have two children, Kim and Kristin. He served in the Army National Guard from 1970-1976. After his career as Vice President of Marketing with Earl May, he went on to become the C-Store Supervisor for all Trotter's Whoa and Go convenience stores. He continued in this position until his death.
In 1975, Duane accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. His love for God and his family were his top priorities in life. Anyone who knew Duane knew that he was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive husband and father. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family. Duane was known for his sense of humor and his ability to make friends wherever he went. He was respected for his sincere interest in others.
Duane could often be found helping others when he wasn't at home. He volunteered his time at the North Loup Baptist Church Camp Riverview. Duane and his wife also helped co-found Helping Hands Ministry, a charitable organization that helps people in their community and county. He exemplified the heart of their ministry. His favorite part was getting to grill his famous burgers and brat burgers for their annual Popcorn Days food stand.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Darlene of North Loup; two children, Kim (Brian) Sweetser of Doniphan, and Kristin (Bill) Fletcher of Seattle, Wash; four grandchildren, Sydney, Jack, Alana and Adelyn. He is also survived by a brother, Gary (Janie) Psota; brother-in-law, Harold King; sister-in-law, Sharolyn Langridge; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 23, 2022.