LINCOLN - Duane E. Wilcox passed away March 17, 2021, at the age of 81.

A celebration of life with friends and family will occur at a later date.

Duane was born Sept. 3, 1939, to William and Margaret Wilcox near Silver Creek. He was the youngest of three children. Duane graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1957. After graduation he worked for Champion Home Builders in York, and Sarasota, Fla. Upon returning to Nebraska, he managed the Gresham COOP for many years. Following that, he purchased and ran the Bighorn Lounge with his family in Gresham. Duane then worked several years as a crop adjuster for Hartford Insurance in Grand Island until his retirement in 2004. Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, horse racing, and, most of all, spending time with his family.

Duane is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Kathryn; and granddaughter, Sophia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara; and brother, Jerome.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 21, 2021.