LOUP CITY - E. Lavern Oseka, 82, of Loup City died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Revs. Richard Sedlacek and Richard Piontkowski will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7.
Memorials are suggested to the family's choice or to the donor's choice. Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.
Mr. Oseka was born on Dec. 1, 1938, 4 miles north of Arcadia, the son of C. Louis and Lydia D. (Sedlacek) Oseka. He grew up in the Loup City area, attended country schools and graduated from Loup City High School in 1956. After graduation he attended the Commercial Extension School of Commerce in Omaha for one year before returning to farm with his parents northeast of Loup City.
He was united in marriage to Evelyn M. Kruml on Dec. 18, 1982, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The couple farmed, ranched and raised their three children near Loup City.
Lavern was a member of St. Josaphat's Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council No. 5455 of Loup City.
He enjoyed working with cattle, polka music and dancing.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn of Loup City; children and spouses, Allan and Jenni Oseka, Adrian Oseka, and Arlene and Scott Sawyer, all of Loup City; and six grandchildren, Korbyn, Cyrus, Skyler and Gwyer Oseka, and Maddison and Michelle Sawyer. He is also survived by children from a previous marriage, Mike Oseka, Myron Oseka, Steve Oseka, Marilyn Oseka, Lisa Jo Gray and Teresa Turek; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Wolf.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Lavern's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 29, 2021.