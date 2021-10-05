Oh Donna. I´m so sorry about Mr Boersen´s passing. You and Mr Boersen were two of my favorite people from the Credit Union. I wanted to let you know that I´m thinking of you and the wonderful memories I have of both of you. We were on vacation when the notice was in the paper and I did not have an opportunity to see you. Please know that you are in my prayers. God´s peace to you now and always. Sincerely, Connie Osterman

Connie Osterman October 18, 2021