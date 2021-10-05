Menu
Earl Henry Boersen
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
Earl Henry Boersen, 91, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Azria Health Broadwell.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Towell officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at the funeral home. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Earl was born April 4, 1930, to Henry and Eliza (Kuhl) Boersen in Grand Island. He graduated from Chapman High School and went on to serve in the Air Force during the Korean War. On June 4, 1955, he was united in marriage to Donna Ritter. He was employed with AT&T for more than 30 years before his retirement. He was a member of American Legion Post 53 and Izaak Walton League of America. He enjoyed fishing and duck hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Boersen; his children, Sue (Russ) Barr, Dan Boersen and Jim Boersen; his grandchildren, Jaden (Torrie) Barr, Keli (Mike) Alps and Brandon and Connor Boersen; four great-grandchildren, Ashley and Titan Alps and Bryson and Treyson Barr; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Max, William and Louie Boersen; and two sisters, Minnie Meinke and Marie Springsguth.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road, Grand Island, NE
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road, Grand Island, NE
Oh Donna. I´m so sorry about Mr Boersen´s passing. You and Mr Boersen were two of my favorite people from the Credit Union. I wanted to let you know that I´m thinking of you and the wonderful memories I have of both of you. We were on vacation when the notice was in the paper and I did not have an opportunity to see you. Please know that you are in my prayers. God´s peace to you now and always. Sincerely, Connie Osterman
Connie Osterman
October 18, 2021
