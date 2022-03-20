LINCOLN - Earl "Dean" Wolfe, 92, of Lincoln, formerly of Lexington and Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Lincoln at Tabitha Journey House. Memorial service and celebration of Dean's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be at Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and the Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 20, 2022.
I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of Dean. I grew up in Lexington and in the 50s Dean and Don Wolfe were my idols and their stock cars, numbers 2 & 3 were always winners and crowd favorites. I had the pleasure of meeting Dean while living in Grand Island. He lived a life to its fullest. He will be missed by so many, I´m among many who will cherish the memories that Dean and the Wolfe family have left us with.
My condolences are with his family in this time of mourning .
Bob Lunn
Friend
March 22, 2022
Dean will be missed so much here at Tabitha. I will miss his silliness & all the laughs we shared... there was never a dull moment with him! My heart goes out to you, Judy, and to the rest of the family during this difficult time. Thank you for choosing & trusting the Journey House; we genuinely enjoyed our time with Dean!