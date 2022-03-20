LINCOLN - Earl "Dean" Wolfe, 92, of Lincoln, formerly of Lexington and Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Lincoln at Tabitha Journey House.

Memorial service and celebration of Dean's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate.

Burial will be at Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and the Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.



