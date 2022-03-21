Menu
Earl Dean Wolfe
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 25 2022
11:00a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
LINCOLN - Earl Dean Wolfe, 92, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.
Memorial service and celebration of Dean's life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Dean was born May 18, 1929, at North Platte, to Lester Earl and Laura Lucille (Hoadley) Wolfe. He was the eldest child of "the Wolfe Pack 10". Dean graduated from Lexington High School and attended Hastings College. Dean then entered the Nebraska National Guard. As a young man he worked on the family farm near Lexington, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. From 1947 until 1957, he was a boxer for Golden Gloves, and he raced NASCAR with his brothers. On June 10, 1962, he married Judy Ann Mathews of Cozad.
Dean and Judy moved to Grand Island in 1963 for Dean to pursue a career in real estate. Dean had success in owning his own real estate firms, the latest being Century 21 Wolfe and Associates in Grand Island. Together they raised four children in Grand Island: Kelly, Kurt, Kimberly and Ashley.
Dean earned his pilot's license and loved to fly his small aircraft with his family. His grandchildren meant everything to him. He attended all of their activities and events that he possibly could.
Those who will always cherish his memory include his wife, Judy, of Lincoln; his children and their spouses, Kelly and Julie Wolfe of Lincoln, Kimberly and Dave Bell of Lincoln, and Ashley and Mark Neemann of Palmyra; 12 beloved grandchildren, Cody Wolfe, Kendra (Brian) Hickman, Cassidy Wolfe, Colorado Wolfe, Jared Wolfe, Patia Wolfe, Karsyn Bell, Peyton Bell, Kaden Wolfe, Trey Neemann, Kruz Neemann and Paisley Neemann; and four great-grandchildren Adilee Carstens, Hunter Carstens, Zackary Wolfe and Burkley Hickman.
He is also survived by two brothers, Dave Wolfe and Del Wolfe; four sisters, Dorothy Phillippi, Donna Myers, Dixie Roberts and Debra Suhr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kurt Wolfe; two brothers, Daniel Wolfe and Donald Wolfe; and a sister, Delores Ladder.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of Dean. I grew up in Lexington and in the 50s Dean and Don Wolfe were my idols and their stock cars, numbers 2 & 3 were always winners and crowd favorites. I had the pleasure of meeting Dean while living in Grand Island. He lived a life to its fullest. He will be missed by so many, I´m among many who will cherish the memories that Dean and the Wolfe family have left us with. My condolences are with his family in this time of mourning .
Bob Lunn
Friend
March 22, 2022
Dean will be missed so much here at Tabitha. I will miss his silliness & all the laughs we shared... there was never a dull moment with him! My heart goes out to you, Judy, and to the rest of the family during this difficult time. Thank you for choosing & trusting the Journey House; we genuinely enjoyed our time with Dean!
Faith Rose (Tabitha CNA)
Work
March 22, 2022
