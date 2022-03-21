I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of Dean. I grew up in Lexington and in the 50s Dean and Don Wolfe were my idols and their stock cars, numbers 2 & 3 were always winners and crowd favorites. I had the pleasure of meeting Dean while living in Grand Island. He lived a life to its fullest. He will be missed by so many, I´m among many who will cherish the memories that Dean and the Wolfe family have left us with. My condolences are with his family in this time of mourning .

Bob Lunn Friend March 22, 2022