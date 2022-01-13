LINCOLN - Ed Foster, 87, of Lincoln, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 36th and Randolph in Lincoln, with Father Jamie Hotovy celebrating the Mass. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery after Mass with lunch at the church following the burial.
Visitation will be noon-7 p.m. Friday at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Ed was born Oct. 27, 1934, at Lincoln.
Ed is survived by children, Kyle Foster and daughter-in-law Nsreen of Lincoln, Timothy Foster of Lincoln, Michael Foster of Fort Collins, Colo., Kara Foster (Russell Koos) of Lincoln, Scott Foster (Jennifer) of Omaha; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Delores Foster (nee Parker); parents, Edward and Nona (Dalton) Foster; siblings, Rosemary Mullen (Mike), Ruth Ann, Janet Nebel (Francis J.), Rita Bourdages (Charlie); grandson, William "Liam" Foster.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 13, 2022.