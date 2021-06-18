Eddie W. Foster, 76, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021. A memorial service and celebration of Eddie's life will be at 2 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. A gathering of friends and family will be at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of the service. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 18, 2021.
My dear Patti, I am grateful for our friendship and shall miss your dear Ed. My love and support to you. Laura
Laura Schuster
Friend
June 25, 2021
Sorry for the loss .
George Katrouzos
June 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all the family!!I worked with Eddie for a lot of years, played golf & just new him as a friend. My he Rest In Peace!!
Larry Roach
Work
June 20, 2021
We are so sorry for you all. Words cannot say how much Ed will be missed by us, as well as all of you. He was a very great person. Goodbye Ed, will see ya on the course again sometime.
Ross & Vickie Barton
Friend
June 18, 2021
Ed was quite a guy. He always had a smile. I know he and Pat loved to play golf and they played whenever possible. He will be missed by many. God has him now and I'm sure he will be well taken care of. My sincere condolences to Pat and his family.
Virginia Newman
Friend
June 18, 2021
Emily and Family
So very sorry for your loss.
Sincerely,
Hiedi Lee