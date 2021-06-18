Eddie W. Foster, 76, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

A memorial service and celebration of Eddie's life will be at 2 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

A gathering of friends and family will be at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of the service.

More details will follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 18, 2021.