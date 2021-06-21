Menu
Eddie W. Foster
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Eddie W. Foster, 76, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Memorial service and celebration of Eddie's life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
A gathering of friends and family will be at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of the service.
Eddie was born Jan. 31, 1945, in Whiting, Iowa, the son of Wade and Anna (Wilt) Foster.
Since the late 1970s, Grand Island was where Eddie called home. He was employed by Grand Island Utilities Department for 30 years, where he made many lifelong friends. Following his retirement, he worked part-time for Dick's Motor Company.
Eddie was an active member of Sons of the American Legion, and enjoyed his time spent with friends at the VFW Club. His favorite pastime was golf.
As a young man he was a fan of motorcycles, and has always enjoyed the classic cars. Never one to want any attention directed towards himself, Eddie was always there for whomever was needing any help. His family knew they could always count on him.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife, Pat; children, Jeff (Deana) Foster of Norfolk, Heather (Bill) Theisen of Norfolk, Katy (Michael) Bentzinger of Loveland, Colo., and Emily Jones (Dale Frakes) of Grand Island; and stepchildren, Jon Ensley of Thornton, Colo., and Angie Rodriguez of Grand Island.
He is also survived by sisters, Karen (Keith) Borchers of Whiting, Iowa, and Priscilla (Clifford) Cox of Castana, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, Jase and Lauren Jones, Liam Bentzinger, Seth, Tanner and Parker Theisen, Corey Foster, Kelci Caldwell, Nikki Swicegood, and Emilio, Joey, Alex and Katie Rodriguez; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Eddie Foster Jr.
In lieu of memorials, Eddie would have preferred everyone lend a helping hand to a neighbor or friend in need.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Jun
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
My dear Patti, I am grateful for our friendship and shall miss your dear Ed. My love and support to you. Laura
Laura Schuster
Friend
June 25, 2021
Sorry for the loss .
George Katrouzos
June 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all the family!!I worked with Eddie for a lot of years, played golf & just new him as a friend. My he Rest In Peace!!
Larry Roach
Work
June 20, 2021
We are so sorry for you all. Words cannot say how much Ed will be missed by us, as well as all of you. He was a very great person. Goodbye Ed, will see ya on the course again sometime.
Ross & Vickie Barton
Friend
June 18, 2021
Ed was quite a guy. He always had a smile. I know he and Pat loved to play golf and they played whenever possible. He will be missed by many. God has him now and I'm sure he will be well taken care of. My sincere condolences to Pat and his family.
Virginia Newman
Friend
June 18, 2021
Emily and Family So very sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Hiedi Lee
Hiedi Lee
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results