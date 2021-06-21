Eddie W. Foster, 76, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Memorial service and celebration of Eddie's life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
A gathering of friends and family will be at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of the service.
Eddie was born Jan. 31, 1945, in Whiting, Iowa, the son of Wade and Anna (Wilt) Foster.
Since the late 1970s, Grand Island was where Eddie called home. He was employed by Grand Island Utilities Department for 30 years, where he made many lifelong friends. Following his retirement, he worked part-time for Dick's Motor Company.
Eddie was an active member of Sons of the American Legion, and enjoyed his time spent with friends at the VFW Club. His favorite pastime was golf.
As a young man he was a fan of motorcycles, and has always enjoyed the classic cars. Never one to want any attention directed towards himself, Eddie was always there for whomever was needing any help. His family knew they could always count on him.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife, Pat; children, Jeff (Deana) Foster of Norfolk, Heather (Bill) Theisen of Norfolk, Katy (Michael) Bentzinger of Loveland, Colo., and Emily Jones (Dale Frakes) of Grand Island; and stepchildren, Jon Ensley of Thornton, Colo., and Angie Rodriguez of Grand Island.
He is also survived by sisters, Karen (Keith) Borchers of Whiting, Iowa, and Priscilla (Clifford) Cox of Castana, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, Jase and Lauren Jones, Liam Bentzinger, Seth, Tanner and Parker Theisen, Corey Foster, Kelci Caldwell, Nikki Swicegood, and Emilio, Joey, Alex and Katie Rodriguez; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Eddie Foster Jr.
In lieu of memorials, Eddie would have preferred everyone lend a helping hand to a neighbor or friend in need.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 21, 2021.