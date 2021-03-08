Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edgar R. "Ed" Brink
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street
Central City, NE
ARCHER - Edgar "Ed" R. Brink, 68, of Archer, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.
It was part of Edgar's final wishes to not have any public services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Edgar was born Jan. 20, 1953, to Cecil "Alvin" and Genevieve (Stander) Brink in Grand Island. Ed grew up in the Archer area and graduated from Central City High School. After high school, he continued to live and work on the family farm. He loved the farm, and that is where he would live his entire life.
On May 18, 1984, Edgar married Lori Graff, and they raised two children together.
He was a kind and generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to his neighbors. He was also a member of the Archer Zion Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Jett Brink of Archer and Holly Brink, of Los Angeles, both of whom he was very proud. He is also survived by his brother, David Brink, of Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Genevieve Brink; and a sister, Janet Brink.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Solt-Wagner Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I´m so sorry for your loss. Ed is now with his friend Bernie
Leigh Holtorf
March 9, 2021
Sending sincere sympathy to you Lori & kids. We will keep you in our thoughts & prayers. May Ed Rest In Peace. God Bless you all !!!
Roger & Barb Luebbe
March 9, 2021
Lori & family, Our deepest sympathy at the loss of Ed. We are so sorry for your loss and will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Russ & Cheryl Retzlaff
Cheryl Retzlaff
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results