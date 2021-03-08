ARCHER - Edgar "Ed" R. Brink, 68, of Archer, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.
It was part of Edgar's final wishes to not have any public services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Edgar was born Jan. 20, 1953, to Cecil "Alvin" and Genevieve (Stander) Brink in Grand Island. Ed grew up in the Archer area and graduated from Central City High School. After high school, he continued to live and work on the family farm. He loved the farm, and that is where he would live his entire life.
On May 18, 1984, Edgar married Lori Graff, and they raised two children together.
He was a kind and generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to his neighbors. He was also a member of the Archer Zion Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Jett Brink of Archer and Holly Brink, of Los Angeles, both of whom he was very proud. He is also survived by his brother, David Brink, of Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Genevieve Brink; and a sister, Janet Brink.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 8, 2021.