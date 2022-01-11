PHOENIX, Ariz. - Edgar Dale "Jake" Jacobsen, 91, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Phoenix.

Edgar was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Ainsworth to Edgar and Myrtle Jacobsen. He was the fourth of 13 children. He graduated from Minden High School in the class of 1949.

He entered the U.S. Air Force on April 1, 1951, and was honorably discharged Dec. 12, 1952.

On June 12, 1955, he was united in marriage to Celesta Adkisson, and from this union there were three children born: Jerri Lynn, Jeffery Lee and Joey Lane.

Jake worked for State Farm Insurance for 25 years. After retirement, Jake and Celesta spent winters in Arizona, finally deciding to move permanently to Sunsites, Ariz., in 1995, where they enjoyed being with friends and family, playing golf, enjoying the beautiful scenery and studying the Old West. Jake spent many years walking near Cochise Stronghold with their beloved dog, Zoey. In 2010, Jake and Celesta moved to Phoenix to be closer to family.

Jake is survived by his wife, Celesta; his children, Jerri Fletcher of Phoenix, Jeffery (Charlene) of Phoenix and Joe (Patti) of Omaha; his grandchildren, John (Desi) Fletcher of Alexandria, Va., Ely (Heather) Fletcher of Corpus Christi, Texas, Sara (Cheyenne) Fletcher of Panama City, Fla., Nicholas (Kristina) Jacobsen of Fort Worth, Texas, Turner Jacobsen of Phoenix, Codi Jacobsen of Oklahoma City, Okla., Shelbi Jacobsen of Omaha, and Easton Jacobsen of Phoenix; his stepgrandchildren, Derek Snyders of Omaha and Dia (Justin) Roelle of North Platte; and 10 great-grandchildren. Jake is also survived by two brothers, Roland (Evelyn) of Norman and Chuck (Rebecca); three sisters, Joyce (Ellery) Peterson of Kearney, Terri Gould of Minden and Sandy Danielson of Minden; and many, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Myrtle; a baby sister, Harriet; brothers, James Peter, Leland, Kenny and Robert; and sisters, Harriet Anne and Linda.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 11, 2022.