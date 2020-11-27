AURORA - Edna M. Friesen, 96, of Aurora passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Memorial Community Care.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Friesen Cemetery southwest of Henderson. The Rev. Loras Grell will officiate. Interment will be in Friesen Cemetery. Current CDC guidelines will be followed; to protect the safety of everyone, masks are recommended.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Pediatric Cancer.
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Edna May Friesen was born Feb. 16, 1924, in Henderson, the daughter of John W. and Ella B. (George) Wiebe, and passed away in Aurora on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 96.
Edna attended Henderson High School. She was a telephone operator in Henderson for eight years before graduating from Grand Island Beauty School in 1951. Edna worked at her beauty shop in Henderson until she retired in 1999.
Edna was united in marriage to Anthony George Friesen on Sept. 13, 1960. The couple lived in Henderson. She had one son, Leroy. Mr. Friesen passed away on Dec. 3, 1965.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sisters, Marian Peters of Aurora and Betty Lou Obermiller of Grand Island; two grandchildren, Steve Wiebe and Jamie (Duane) Dahlstrom; five great-grandchildren; and several other family members and friends.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son; a brother, Ward Wiebe; a nephew, Mark Peters; and a great-nephew, Jacob Peters.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 27, 2020.