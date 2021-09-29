Edna J. Schaefer, 77, of Grand Island joined her husband in heaven on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Edna chose to be cremated with no formal services.
Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul assisted the family.
She was born on Oct. 17, 1943, at Enid, Okla., the daughter of Thomas R. and Ruby M. (Holland) Phillips.
She was a devoted teacher, wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, David Schaefer of Carson City, Nev., and Michael Schaefer and his wife, Sara Owen, of Charleston, W.V.; and seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Eric, Jeni, Devon, Derick, Cameron and John.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, David F. Schaefer.
Gone from Earth, but living eternally with God.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 29, 2021.