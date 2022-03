Edward "Eddie" Boltz, 87, of Dannebrog died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island with Rev. Bill Pavuk officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to http://www.apfelfuneralhome.com.