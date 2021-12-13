DANNEBROG - Edward "Eddie" Boltz, 87, of Dannebrog, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Bill Pavuk officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Edward "Eddie" Boltz was born Dec. 7, 1934, to Fred and Edna (Rauert) Boltz in Grand Island. The family moved to the farm near Dannebrog in 1943. He graduated from Dannebrog High School 1953, and then attended business school in Aberdeen, S.D.
On May 4, 1958, Eddie married Shirley Maddox at Palmer, Nebraska. From that union there were four children born, Randy (Deb Stoltenberg), Allen (Pui), Danny (Terri) and Tammy (Rob) Serr. He worked at the bank in Dannebrog for three years. He served in the U.S. Army in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Eddied loved farming with cows, pigs, corn, alfalfa and pasture ground (and a few raccoons), and ran a grade A dairy for 21 years.
Eddie served on multiple boards. He was secretary/treasurer of the Dannebrog Golf Course, Howard/Greeley Public Power District for 51 years, Nebraska Public Power District in Lincoln for two years, Dannebrog School Board and then Centura School Board for 21 years, and the Education Service Unit 10 in Kearney for 20 years. Eddie enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and card games, and had been a member of the Platt Duetsche for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 63 years; four children; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Phyllis Hedstrom of Kansas and Eleanor Andersen of Montana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leonard; and two brothers-in-law, Herb Headstrom and Gene Andersen.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 13, 2021.