CENTRAL CITY - Edward W. Erickson, 90, of Central City, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Justin Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Arborville Cemetery at Polk.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to High Plains Community Church in Polk or Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care Center in Central City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Edward Wesley was born Aug. 6, 1930, to Edoff M. and Ruth A. (Swenson) Erickson in Thurston County. He enlisted in the Army and served his country from 1952 to 1953. After his honorable discharge from the service Ed moved to Lincoln and married Phyllis M. Clausen on Jan. 3, 1959. The couple lived in Lincoln until the mid 1960s and then moved to the Polk area to farm.
Ed had a lifelong love of farming. He also loved music, especially listening to Gospel Quartets and playing the harmonica. Ed enjoyed putting puzzles together and playing games in his free time and also had an interest in genealogy.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sue (Jeff) Nissen of Little Rock, Ark., and Becky (LeRoy) Rock of Lincoln; his sister, Evelyn Erickson, of Central City; five grandsons; three granddaughters by marriage; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; his parents, Edoff and Ruth Erickson; and his brothers, Donald and Norman Erickson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 26, 2021.