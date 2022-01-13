Menu
Edward Sowl
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Edward M. Sowl, 59, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Services for Ed will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Steven Peeler will officiate. Burial will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Ed was born Feb. 11, 1962, at Lincoln, the son of Edward and Julia Sowl. He was raised in Grand Island where he attended school.
Ed stayed busy and worked hard at any job he did. Recently he helped the children at Walnut Elementary as the janitor and as the dishwasher at Tommy's Restaurant, as well as mowing lawns when the weather was nice.
He is survived by his aunt, Darlene Sowl of Grand Island; four brothers, Victor (Nancy) Sowl, Al (Connie) Sowl, James J. Sowl and Lee Cramer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; brother Steven Stack and uncle Francis Sowl.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Service
2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 S Locust St, Grand Island, NE
All Faiths Funeral Home
