Elaine (Stein) Fuss, 101, a resident of Primrose in Grand Island, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th St., Grand Island, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. A reception will follow the service.
Burial will take place at 3 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church at Grand Island and Heartland Lutheran High School.
Elaine was born July 4, 1920, to Herman and Ida (Ruff) Stein in Ravenna. A 1937 graduate of Grand Island Senior High and of Baeder Beauty's Apprentice program, she owned and operated Elaine's Beauty Shop at Wood River. After her marriage to Wilbur Fuss in 1949, the couple lived on the Chalk Hills Ranch at Scotia for more than 57 years before moving to Grand Island.
Elaine loved music, education and Bible study. Her life and activities centered around her church and family, and her unwavering faith and trust in God and His gift of salvation through Jesus Christ inspired them. Throughout her life, she reflected God's love to family, friends and even strangers. Although she experienced some heartbreaking times, she provided a model of resilience based on believing God's promises. She often quoted Nehemiah 8:10, "The Joy of the Lord is my strength." She drew on her faith to comfort others, once writing, "In our helplessness there is some peace of mind in just saying, 'I give up, Lord.' You take over my burden and bind up my wounds and restore me for your purposes."
She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Robert) of Roseville, Minn; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Reineck, M.D., of Annapolis, Md.; a grandson, Paul (Stefanie) Reineck; and two great-grandchildren Micah and Caleb Reineck of White Bear Lake, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Wilbur A. Fuss; three children, Wilbur Jr., Julie Marie and Gloria Deane. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Donald, Victor, Erwin, Louis and Paul Stein; and two sisters, Florence Koester and Elida Mundt.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 3, 2021.