SURPRISE, Ariz. - Elden "LeRoy" Butterfield, 84, of Surprise, Ariz., died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
LeRoy was born Feb. 23, 1936, to Elden and Mable Butterfield. LeRoy's birthplace was in Walnut, Neb. LeRoy attended a small country school until eighth grade, at which time he stayed home to help his dad work the farm. After his dad was no longer able to farm, they moved to O'Neill.
Later in life, LeRoy worked as a ranch hand in South Dakota, where he primarily hauled cattle and delivered hay to Omaha. After moving to Grand Island, he worked at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant and Delicious Foods before retiring from Berkeley Pumps in 2000.
He met Sally Berger in Grand Island through mutual friends and married on May 3, 1986. In June of 2011 they moved from Grand Island to Surprise, Ariz., until his passing on Dec. 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sally, of Surprise, Ariz.; stepson and daughter-in-law, Rod and Lisa Berger of Grant, Neb.; stepson, Bryan Berger of Grand Island; stepson and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Dianne Berger of Surprise, Ariz.; and three sisters, Ellen and Jay McConnell of Weslaco, Texas, Merna Fletcher of Pelham, Ala., and Verna and Keith Krugman of Fremont, Calif. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Elden and Mable, and a stepson, Jack Berger.
Memorials suggested to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Please join LeRoy's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 8, 2020.