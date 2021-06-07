To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So sorry to see that your families have lost a loved one. I didn't know your brother but I'm sure he will be missed by those all those who did. My condolences.
Judy Sheeks
June 11, 2021
Our condolences to all the family!! May the good Lord fill you with His peace. I am sure our families are in heaven celebrating together being in the presence of Jesus! With a big dance I´m sure.
Cheryl (Krolikowski) and Mike Jones
June 9, 2021
Judy, Carolyn and Lambrecht family,
We were saddened to hear of Eldon´s passing. He was quite the man and will be missed.
Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Tom and Teresa (Welch) Hongsermeier
Teresa Hongsermeier
June 9, 2021
Tracy, Kirt and family. Sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one. Prayers, deepest sympathy and hugs to all.
Sue Pirnie
June 9, 2021
On behalf of our family, please know that Eldon was always the "elder" of the Lambrecht family. We have fond memories of him and Glane. God bless all of you.
Larry and Sheryl Lambrecht
June 9, 2021
Joyce and family, i am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.