LOUP CITY - Eldon A. Lambrecht, 86, of Loup City died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City, with the Rev. Shawn Kitzing officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City, with military honors provided by the Loup City American Legion Post 48 and Army National Guard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to the Loup City EMT's, Sherman County Senior Center or Immanuel Lutheran Church. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. You can sign Eldon's guest book at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
The service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 8, 2021.