BELGRADE - Eline M. Morris, 88, of Belgrade passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Belgrade. The Rev. Brian Ketelsen will officiate. The service will be recorded and posted on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's website later.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. The family will not be present for the visitation. Current CDC guidelines and DHMs will be followed, and masks are required. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Eline was born March 19, 1932, to Reinhardt and Laura (Berst) Scheibe in Wolbach. She grew up in Wolbach and graduated from Wolbach High School. After graduation, she worked for Ted's Drug Store in Wolbach.

On Oct. 6, 1954, she married the love of her life, Richard Morris, in Wolbach. They made their home on a farm west of Belgrade and she helped her husband farm until Richard's health declined. He passed away in 2014.

She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Belgrade and St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years and a member of LWML. She was also a member of American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, embroidering and taking care of her animals.

She is survived by a sister-in law, Bev Scheibe, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; brothers Wayne, Arnold, Leonard, and Ray; and infant brother, Harold.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 27, 2020.