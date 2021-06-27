Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ella Mae McIntosh
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Ella Mae (Scofield) McIntosh, 87, of Broken Bow passed away June 25, 2021, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Burial services will at the Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Ella Mae was born northeast of Burwell in Garfield County on Feb. 16, 1934, to Earl and Katie (Bartos) Scofield. She was united in marriage to Ralph McIntosh on Aug. 10, 1952.
Ella Mae is survived by her husband, Ralph, of almost 69 years; a son and daughter-in-law, Lonnie and Nina McIntosh of Grand Island; a daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Bill Lentz of Ainsworth; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Mervin and Glayda Scofield of David City, Kenneth and Kim Scofield of Oceanside, Calif., and Ronnie and Susan Scofield of Verdigre.
Memorials are suggested to Broken Bow Fire and Rescue Department.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Jun
29
Calling hours
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Jun
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My Aunt Ella was a sweet no nonsense lady. She would give you a big hug if you needed it, or give you a swat if needed
I hadn't got to see her for a while when I did it was like no time had passed
Sending love and prayers for Uncle Ralph, Lonnie and Connie my heart is with you
Debra Johnson
Family
June 30, 2021
Our thoughts an prayers go out to Ralph an his family at this difficult time. Ella Mae was a kind an sweet hard working lady. Our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one Ella Mae.
Barb Carrizales
Neighbor
June 27, 2021
Prayers for all of you.
Karen and Don Hendrickson
Coworker
June 27, 2021
I worked with Ella for many years at B & D. At one time I lived across the street from her. She was a kind a giving person. My condolences to her family.
Virginia Newman
Friend
June 27, 2021
My heart hurts for all you. She treated me and my girls like one of the grandkids. Sending my love to Grandpa Ralph. Hugs to all.
Stephanie McIntosh
Family
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results