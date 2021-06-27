BROKEN BOW - Ella Mae (Scofield) McIntosh, 87, of Broken Bow passed away June 25, 2021, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Burial services will at the Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Ella Mae was born northeast of Burwell in Garfield County on Feb. 16, 1934, to Earl and Katie (Bartos) Scofield. She was united in marriage to Ralph McIntosh on Aug. 10, 1952.
Ella Mae is survived by her husband, Ralph, of almost 69 years; a son and daughter-in-law, Lonnie and Nina McIntosh of Grand Island; a daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Bill Lentz of Ainsworth; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Mervin and Glayda Scofield of David City, Kenneth and Kim Scofield of Oceanside, Calif., and Ronnie and Susan Scofield of Verdigre.
Memorials are suggested to Broken Bow Fire and Rescue Department.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 27, 2021.